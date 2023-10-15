Budget 2024’s focus on education is best investment in Malaysia’s future, says Minos

KUCHING (Oct 15): The federal government’s decision to give a bigger focus on the education sector in the just-tabled Budget 2024 is very good and wise, said political veteran Datuk Peter Minos.

He pointed out the federal government will spend RM58.7 billion on education in 2024 or 14.9 per cent of total budget of RM393.8 billion.

“This is the highest allocation among all the allocations, higher than for health allocation of RM412 billion.

“Whatever may people say of the national budget, we are happy that education is now the focus in 2024 and hopefully over the coming years. Focusing on improving and upgrading all aspects of education, from primary to tertiary levels, is a must. In fact, it is absolutely necessary.

“Investment in education is the very best of government investment. It is most desirable and most commendable,” he when commenting on Budget 2024 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Malaysia, like every other nation, is seeking betterment and improvement for its people now and into the future, so must do its best in educating the people and equipping them with skills, especially in fields of science and technology.

“Take Singapore for example. It has spent very heavily from day one in giving the best education, skills, and expertise to its people. This has now paid dividends, as we all can see and observe. They really go all out giving good English, creative and innovative ideas, and exercises to its people.

“I say this is smart and wise. Thus, with the skills and expertise, Singapore has risen very far, even though they have almost no natural resources,” he said.

He also singled out Switzerland, a land-locked nation of mainly mountains and lakes, which has become the world’s centre of finance as well as making best the watches and chocolates, due to its highly skilled and highly educated people.

“Education is key to progress and growth, on top of survival. Education is the very basic foundation of progress. No two ways about this. It is the reality.

“It is really good that, from now on, the federal government is going all out to educate Malaysians and to upgrade every aspect of education. Make Malaysians highly educated, highly skilled, and truly creative and innovative. Bring back English, improve the educational facilities, overhaul outdated syllabus, retrain teachers and lecturers, get the best foreign professors and lecturers,” he said.

According to him, the federal government’s focus and emphasis on education will lead to the betterment and improvement in living standards and quality of life in future.

When tabling Budget 2024, Anwar had said the Ministry of Education will be allocated RM58.7 billion compared to RM55.2 billion in 2023.

He also said for next year, an allocation of RM1.9 billion will be allocated to upgrade and maintain schools all over the country.

This includes RM930 million for the upgrading of buildings and infrastructure in 450 schools, comprising 185 projects in Sarawak and 155 projects in Sabah.

A total of RM1 billion was also allocated for the maintenance of all types of schools such as national, religious, and vernacular schools, including special education schools with a focus on the needs of students with autism.