Croc attack: Body of village headman in Skrang found

KUCHING (Oct 15): The body of Rumah Baloi headman Chaong Baringai, 67, who was attacked by a crocodile at Sungai Skrang in Betong yesterday, has been found at around 8.40am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said the victim’s body was found by a group of villagers some 10 metres from the spot where he was attacked by the crocodile.

“The victim’s body was found with bite marks to his neck and the right side of his head,” it added.

Bomba said the victim’s body was brought to the riverbank for identification by his family members before being handed over to the police to be transported to Betong Hospital.

Yesterday, the victim’s wife, who witnessed the attack, said the victim was filling water into his knapsack sprayer at the riverbank when a crocodile suddenly lunged out of the river and pulled him into the water.

A search was immediately conducted by Bomba together with the police, Civil Defence Force and more than 30 villagers.

The search was conducted along the river from where the victim’s lifeless body could be seen in the crocodile’s mouth as it swam to its nest some 200 metres upstream.