Digitisation of textbooks among tech interventions to enhance education in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 15): The digitisation of textbooks to ease the burden on students, parents, and teachers is among the technological interventions being used to enhance education in Sarawak, particularly in rural areas.

The Learning Curve Kuching co-founder Kenneth Chai said he understands the burden as his own Primary 3 child would lug a 7kg load of books up the stairs every day.

“On the parents’ side, one child incurs an annual expense of around RM300 for purchasing books and exercise materials,” he said.

Meanwhile, teachers face extensive post-school hours on administrative tasks, including attendance, lesson planning, exam tracking, and data entry to be uploaded on various websites – a source of complaint among educators.

“There already exists a framework for digitisation known as DELIMa (Digital Education Learning Initiative Malaysia) initiated by the Ministry of Education (MOE), where both students and teachers can conduct their activities entirely on a digital platform.

“However, a glaring issue persists in Sarawak – a considerable number of students lack access to digital devices and some schools are devoid of internet connectivity,” said Chai.

Even with these requisites in place, he said educators often lack the necessary training to implement them effectively.

To bridge this gap, Chai and his team found a way to provide tablets (costing less than US$100 or RM472 each) for students and teachers, running on the familiar Windows operating system.

“We’ve conducted tablet trials in four Serian primary school classrooms, simultaneously establishing an intranet for connectivity within these schools, even without internet access,” he explained.

This initiative will enable online homework, GPS-tracked attendance, and centralised access to exams and learning materials for students, he said.

“Next semester, we plan to deploy 120 tablets across these four classrooms, aiming for full integration of tablets into the learning process.

“This endeavour is voluntary, with unanimous agreement from both parents and teachers. We intend to extend this provision to four schools and their respective classrooms. With vigilant monitoring in place, we are eager to see how the government will endorse this approach.

“In essence, embracing digitalisation is not only viable but also economically feasible for schools and parents alike. However, it is imperative that we ensure that rural schools in Sarawak have the necessary infrastructure to keep pace,” said Chai.

He said they also offer training for teachers to maximise the benefits of this transition.

On The Learning Curve’s journey from 2017, Chai said they engaged teachers in establishing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) clubs for after-school learning, provided the requisite training and equipment, including robotics and lab kits.

“Currently, our most substantial and long-standing efforts are in Serian, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawa, and the outskirts.

“With the endorsement of the Sarawak State Education Department, we have been granted permission to establish communities in Kuching, Padawan, and Serian, with plans to expand to Lundu next year,” he said.

Chai shares how his own gaming hobby also became a medium to teach his students, particularly Minecraft.

“Amid lockdown, conventional platforms like Zoom and Google Meet posed attendance challenges. Seeking a solution, I obtained Minecraft accounts via Microsoft sponsorship, of which I’m a qualified associate instructor.

“This prompted a shift of all my classes to this immersive virtual space, where students are tasked with building their own school and classroom where their classes take place, revolutionising their learning experience,” he shared.

Attendance surged, even extending beyond class hours as students socialised in the Minecraft environment.

“In my view, two fundamental elements in education stand out: hands-on experience and social interaction. Learning together is invaluable, and all my programmes emphasise community participation. There’s little benefit in solitary learning.

“I firmly believe students’ perceived disinterest in science stems from a lack of access, not inherent dispassion. Many lack proper labs, with teachers in the rural areas juggling multiple subjects in shared spaces. I recall a school in a rumah panjang where one teacher managed different subjects for Primary 3 and Primary 1 students in the same room.

“It’s unjust to question their enthusiasm when they lack basic facilities for scientific exploration. They may not even have the opportunity to delve into subjects like biology or chemistry,” he said.

Collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the State Education Department will pave the way for comprehensive science programmes, dispelling misconceptions about student interest, he said.

“It’s not a lack of passion; it’s a lack of access. Having worked in rural areas in Mongolia, Korea, and China, I’ve had the privilege to witness firsthand the challenges faced by many students in these regions. Reflecting on my own journey, I recognise how fortunate I was,” he said.

He added The Learning Curve is set to expand its initiative nationwide.

There are also plans to relaunch its Electric Vehicle (EV) programme, teaching vocational technical students skills required in assembling an EV.

The programme now features a racing component, providing practical experience with batteries, motors, and computer systems.

Aside from that, the team plans to establish cashless schools, via matric cards, aiming for full operation next year.

The team is also hoping to deploy its own ‘Science on Wheels’ initiative, which consists of Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation’s (SDEC) existing two four-wheel drives and soon-to-be one of The Learning Curve’s own.

Each of the vehicles are equipped with essential amenities like tables, whiteboard, laptops, 3D printer, coding kits, and more – providing a functional classroom for up to 64 students in any accessible location in Sarawak.