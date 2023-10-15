Dr Jerip: Several facilities to be built around Bengoh Dam for tourists’ convenience

KUCHING (Oct 15): Several facilities will be built around the Bengoh Dam’s vicinity for the convenience of visitors visiting nearby tourist attractions, said Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He said these facilities will be developed under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA), and will not just be used by visitors or tourists but for the safety of those living in villages there.

“The proposed sites for the facilities are a main jetty at Bengoh Dam, a jetty at Muk Ayun Sting, Nyegol settlement and a jetty and walkway at Paen Waterfall, Curtain Waterfall and Susung,” said the Mambong assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Dr Jerip and GKCDA special officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik on Friday led a visit to the proposed sites.

Joining them were officials from implementing departments and agencies, including Ministry of Touris, Creative Industry and Performing Arts principal assisting secretary Victor Luna Amin; Padawan Municipal Council deputy secretary Henry Jalin Watt; Siburan district officer Ranum Bari; and Mambong GKCDA coordinator James Sinjeng.