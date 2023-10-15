Govt targets 50 pct of rural areas to get 5G coverage by mid-2024, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): The government aims to ensure at least 50 per cent of rural areas in the country get 5G technology telecommunication coverage by the middle of next year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government will also ensure not less than 85 per cent of rural areas obtain 5G coverage by the end of 2024.

“The remaining 15 per cent might be mountainous areas and so on that may be quite difficult to reach. We know that under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Prime Minister), he is very progressive in terms of his ideas and vision.

“We are carrying out this coordination because we feel that rural folks deserve it also. We don’t want when trying to get access to the internet, they have to climb up trees to get coverage. So, this must be avoided… although difficult, we can do it,” he told the Selamat Pagi Malaysia talk show programme aired on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said his ministry, together with the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) and the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA), has identified Orang Asli areas for the installation of Starlink satellite devices so that this group will also not be left behind.

Commenting on Budget 2024 that was tabled by Anwar on Friday (Oct 13), Ahmad Zahid said the Orang Asli community had been allocated RM333 million, which covers the implementation of socio-economic development projects, infrastructure and provision of social assistance.

He also said that the KKWD (Ministry of Rural and Regional Development) is also targeting a total of 400 Orang Asli children to enter university next year, in addition to ensuring more people take up non-conventional Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes that are geared towards high technology.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National TVET Council Committee chairman, said such efforts are vertical social mobility approaches meant to elevate the community’s standard of living.

“We find that Orang Asli settlements in the country are scattered, but under the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 (Act 134), we will discuss with the Attorney-General’s Chambers and carry out detailed studies with the state governments because many of their areas have been encroached,” he said.

Previously, he told the Dewan Rakyat that the government is implementing a review of the Act to refine certain provisions involving the community.

On the overall allocation for the KKWD under Budget 2024, Ahmad Zahid said a big portion or 64.4 per cent of the RM11.5 billion set aside for the ministry would be for development.

“RM7.4 billion from the overall RM11.5 billion (for development) and only RM4.1 billion for operating expenses. This shows our concern for issues on infrastructure and development in rural areas,” he said.

Elaborating, Ahmad Zahid said emphasis must also be given to infrastructure facilities for the people in Sabah and Sarawak, including the supply of water and electricity, social amenity projects as well as other amenities.

Under Budget 2024, the KKWD will receive a 4.7 per cent or RM513 million increase in allocation, including RM2.4 billion to the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) and Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) to boost agricommodity activities and increase smallholders’ socio-economy. – Bernama