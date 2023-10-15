Human trafficking victims rescued in Labuan

LABUAN (Oct 15): Police here rescued seven Filipino women who are believed to be victims of human trafficking.

The Filipinas, aged from 25 to 33, had been forced to work at nightspots on the island.

Two of them had managed to escape and called the Philippines Embassy in Kuala Lumpur for help.

“The embassy was alerted by two Filipino women who managed to escape the place they were confined in,” Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Halim said on Sunday.

He said after police received a distress call from the Philippines Embassy, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department raided an entertainment establishment.

“We rescued five Filipino women, aged between 25 and 33, who were believed to be victims of human trafficking and forced to work in the entertainment outlet,” he added.

The victims told police during questioning that they worked as hostesses at the nightspot.

Police also arrested a Filipino woman and a local man in connection with the suspected human trafficking syndicate on Friday in downtown Labuan.

Mohd Hamizi said a Magistrate’s Court on Sunday granted a six-day remand on the suspects, effective from Oct 15 to 21, to facilitate further investigations.

The duo are being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, as well as Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Mohd Hamizi urged the public to share any information on criminal incidents or potential human trafficking activities with the police, as part of their collaborative effort to combat these unlawful activities.