Ibraco files report with police, MCMC over viral online article

KUCHING (Oct 15): Sarawak property developer Ibraco Bhd on Saturday lodged a police report over a viral online article, which it said contained unsubstantiated and malicious defamatory allegations against the company and its director Datuk Chew Chiaw Han.

Ibraco, in a statement, said another report was also lodged on Oct 13 with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over the same allegations pertaining to the article, which went viral on social media a day earlier.

“As a public listed company, Ibraco would like to affirm that Ibraco Group and its management maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency in their operations and business dealings, and Ibraco will take action against the responsible parties who continue to blemish the reputation and integrity of the company and its director.

“Ibraco Berhad and its director Datuk Chew Chiaw Han reserve all their legal rights,” it said in the statement.

The company maintained that the allegations contained in the article were not true and had ill motives, which severely tarnished its reputation and that of its director.