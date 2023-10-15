Julaihi leads working visit to S’wak Energy’s Tanjung Kidurong Combined Cycle Power Plant

KUCHING (Oct 15): Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi led a working visit to Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) Tanjung Kidurong Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) in Bintulu yesterday (Oct 14).

SEB in a press release said the Tanjung Kidurong CCPP, located at the Bintulu Power Station, was fully commissioned in 2022 and has an installed generation capacity of 842MW.

During the visit, SEB Group chief operating officer James Ung delivered opening remarks to welcome the minister’s entourage.

Bintulu Power Station Manager Cheling Sapong gave a briefing to the visitors, providing an overview of the facility.

The minister’s team were also taken on a tour of the power plant.

The minister was accompanied by Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication permanent secretary Jafri Lias and deputy permanent secretary Syed Mohamad Fauzi Shahab, who is also director of electricity supply

in the Ministry.

Also present was Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming.

The Bintulu Power Station underwent a RM3.1 billion expansion, with the construction of the Tanjung Kidurong CCPP beginning in 2018.

It was fully commissioned and became operational in 2022.

“This new expansion aims to add additional generation capacity to support the power grid, facilitating a transition towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced power generation system,” said SEB.

It added the implementation of advanced gas turbine technology has resulted in enhanced efficiency, increased power output and reduced emissions.

“This, in turn, helps to meet the growing energy demands of both individual customers and industrial partners across Sarawak.

“Sarawak Energy is firmly committed to supporting the stateâ€™s transition towards cleaner energy, driving green economic growth, and ensuring a sustainable future for the people of Sarawak,” SEB said.