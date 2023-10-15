Lee appeals for Kuching Int’l Airport, Miri Airport upgrades to be included in Budget 2024

KUCHING (Oct 15): Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has appealed to his federal counterpart Anthony Loke to highlight the proposed upgrading of two Sarawak airports to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim so they can be included in Budget 2024.

In a statement today, Lee said while he is satisfied with the inclusion of RM209 million dedicated to the rural air services that cover both Sarawak and Sabah, he is disappointed that no funds were allocated for the upgrading and optimisation of Sarawak airports in the budget.

“The upgrading of Kuching International Airport (KIA) and Miri Airport are highly essential and should be accorded priority because they involve international flights while the latter also supports the rural air services,” he said when commenting on Budget 2024 which was announced last Friday.

Miri Airport, in particular, serves as a vital hub for the region and plays a key role in facilitating air connectivity for the offshore oil and gas industry through helicopter services, he added.

“Therefore, I would like to appeal to the federal Transport Minister to bring it up to the Right Honourable Prime Minister to include the two Sarawak airports upgrading in Budget 2024 so that the projects can be carried out next year,” he said.

Lee said his ministry has been receiving negative comments and feedback on the facilities at both airports and the congestion at the departure hall, especially Miri Airport where its aerobridges also often break down.

“My ministry had proposed to the federal government through the Ministry of Transport Malaysia on the optimisation and upgrading of Sarawak Airports especially to Kuching International Airport (KIA) and Miri Airport which has passed its built-in capacity of 5 million and 2 million consecutively.

“Early this year, I led a delegation to a meeting with the federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke in Putrajaya, and the delegation was given assurance that the upgrading of KIA and Miri Airport will be given priority in the coming budget.

“A sum of RM60 million was agreed in principle for Miri Airport upgrading. In fact previously in 2017, a sum of RM285 million was put up by the federal Ministry of Transport for Miri Airport expansion project,” he said.

Lee said his delegation had also met with the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) chairman Tan Sri Zainon Ali in September this year.

“The MAHB chairman and her board members were very supportive on the upgrading of the two airports where they had prepared the upgrading layout plan and forwarded the proposal to the Ministry of Transport Malaysia. The two proposed projects have been long overdue,” he said.