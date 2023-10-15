Sunday, October 15
Man found dead inside rented room along Jalan Ong Tiang Swee

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
Police personnel at the scene of where the deceased was found.

KUCHING (Oct 15): A man was found dead inside a rented room at a premises along Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here at around 11am today.

According to sources, the deceased, an Indonesian, was found lifeless by his wife.

It is understood that the couple has been in Kuching for the past one month to enable the deceased to receive treatment for a heart ailment at a nearby private hospital.

The deceased’s body has since been transported to the Sarawak General Hospital’s Forensics Department for further action.

Meanwhile, Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah when contacted, said police were notified about the incident at 11.59am.

“The deceased has been identified as a 60-year-old Indonesia citizen,” he added.

