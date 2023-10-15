Methodist Church breaks ground on RM2 mln Bawang Assan education centre project

SIBU (Oct 15): The construction of the Methodist Christian Education Centre (MCEC), which will house the new Iban Bawang Assan Methodist Church (GMIBA), is estimated to cost over RM2 million.

Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC) president Rev Bonnie Sedau performed the ground breaking ceremony yesterday at the project site, which is adjacent to the old church building.

Former SIAC president Rev Steward Damat, MCEC construction committee chairman Penghulu Dennis Ansam, GMIBA committee chairman Austine Ngalai, GMIBA Pastor Rev Malaya Lidan, GMI Tanjung Bekakap Pastor Rev Lau Lee Lam, and SMK Bawang Assan principal Leo Matthias Kamandan were also present.

In his remarks, Dennis said the MCEC project was proposed in 2017 with an initial estimated cost of around RM1 million, and it was intended to replace the old Bawang Assan Church, which was built in 1954.

“According to archive, the people of Bawang Assan embraced the Christian faith in 1953. Within 10 years, from 1953 to 1963, 849 residents were baptised,” he said.

Dennis also said the GMIBA committee had discussed the proposal to build a new church with Rev Steward.

“The project, expected to be completed within four to five years, does not only involve construction of a new building, but also a space for holding courses, seminars, and more events.

“In this regard, we call upon all residents of Bawang Assan to work together in raising funds so that the project would reach completion on time, as we should not rely solely on Unifor’s (Unit For Other Religions) assistance,” he added.