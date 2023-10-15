Minister: Local Govt Ministry to take stern action against landlords renting out ‘grave-like’ rooms

IPOH, Oct 15 (Bernama) — The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) will take stern action against premises owners who rent out “grave-like” narrow and small rooms to tenants.

Its Minister, Nga Kor Ming said that the ministry will, for a start, issue a warning to the premises owners who violated the rules by renovating their houses without the approval of local authorities.

“The conditions of the rented premises are a danger to the lives of the tenants, which can lead to fire and mental health risks.

“For now, I will give these premises owners a chance, if they fail to comply with the law, we will not hesitate to take stern action in the near future,” he told reporters after officiating the ground-breaking ceremony at the Pasir Pinji temporary market site here today.

Nga said action can be taken against these premises owners under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133) Section 79.

Recently, a daily reported that a shophouse in the Klang Valley renovated its top floor by building 38 capsule-like rooms, measuring 21-metre (m)x6m on the top floor, renovated it by building 38 capsule-like rooms, with each measuring just 3.25 sq metres.

The rooms, with the rent starting from RM300, also had an unpleasant ordour.

In another development, Nga said the construction of the Pasir Pinji temporary market, which began on Sept 5, involved an allocation of RM1.54 million, with the KPKT channelling RM1 million and the remaining RM540,000 shared with the Ipoh City Council.

“This project will be completed next February and work to move the 178 existing traders from the Pasir Pinji Market to the temporary market will begin in March,” he said.

Nga said the more than 50-year-old Pasir Pinji Market was dilapidated and would be completely rebuilt, adding that he expects it to be fully ready in March 2026.