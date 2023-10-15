Miri housewife made RM10,000 poorer after falling victim to online part-time job scam

MIRI (Oct 15): A housewife was made RM10,000 poorer after she fell victim to an online part-time job scam on Oct 12.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement, said the victim, who is in her 50s, became interested in a part-time job offer on Facebook on Oct 12.

“In this case, the victim was told to only click a star button on each task given by the suspect and she will be paid a commission,” said Alexson.

He added that the victim had made three payments to a bank account given by the suspect on the same day.

“The victim only realised that she had been scammed when the suspect asked for more payment without any commission received,” Alexson said.

The victim lodged a police report on Oct 13.