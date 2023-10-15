Padawan Raft Safari draws record-breaking participation

KUCHING (Oct 15): The Padawan Raft Safari, set to enter its 20th edition this Oct 22, has garnered exceptional enthusiasm from local and international participants, with over 200 teams taking part compared to the previous edition’s 100.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah expressed his delight at the record-breaking participation, foreseeing its potential to promote Sarawak to the international stage.

“In this event, several categories are being contested including Government Agencies, Women’s Open, Hotel & Tour Agencies, Open Category, and Kayak.

“This year will see the involvement of teams from abroad including Thailand, United States, Russia, Indonesia, Belarus, China, Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Abdul Karim, who is also the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said there is a set time and place for each of the category.

“The Kayak category will start at 7.30am at Kampung Annah Rais; Open Category at 8.30am at Kampung Temurang; while the Women Open, Government Agencies, and Hotel and Tour categories will start from Kampung Danu starting 9.30am,” he said, adding that total prizes amount to RM19,000.

Padawan Raft Safari is organised by the Padawan Municipal Council in collaboration with village security and development committees (JKKKs) in the area, with the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts as the main sponsor.

This year’s event has also witnessed an increase in sponsorship with private companies such as Trienekens, SAR Alam, and Shenton Sport Supplies.

For more information about Padawan Raft Safari 2023, visit www.padawanraft.com.

Also present at the press conference were Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai, and Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Husaini.