Passenger killed, driver injured after car crashes into ditch in Kota Samarahan

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
A police photo showing the car which landed on its side inside the ditch.

KUCHING (Oct 15): A 77-year-old male passenger was killed after the car he was in crashed into a ditch at the KM13 roundabout along Jalan Kota Samarahan-Tabuan Jaya around 1.50pm yesterday.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Brodie Brangka in a statement said the driver of the car, a 72-year-old man was injured and was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

“They were travelling to Kuching when the car is believed to have lost control at the roundabout before it crashed into the ditch,” said Brodie.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

