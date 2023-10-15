Petronas uplifting Ulu Baram’s Penan community through early childhood education

YOUNG Lidiana Robin sat in the second row of her Tadika Sedidik Long Jenalong class, excited as ever to welcome a group visitors.

Known as the ‘little helper’, the class leader and her six classmates greeted the arrival of a group of media members with great excitement. Eager to show them their world, the children beamed excitedly like a thousand tiny stars.

Like most children her age, the five-year-old Penan girl blushed and her fingers fluttered like butterflies as she was asked to come to the front of the class to speak.

She quickly grabbed a pencil and imitated the writing of her name, which the teacher had pasted on her desk with her picture.

Seeing her at ease, I began our conversation by asking her in simple Malay language what she had for breakfast that morning.

“Bread and Milo,” she replied with a smile.

I then asked her what she hoped to be when she grows up, to which Lidiana – with a twinkle in her eyes – immediately said, “A doctor”.

Our simple conversation made the class livelier as the other Penan children, aged four to six, joined in, each wanting to share their ambitions.

Early childhood education shapes children’s development, nurturing their basic reading, counting and writing skills, as well as their cognitive, social-emotional and physical growth.

Lidiana and her classmates exemplify how early childhood education can transform shy personalities into confident individuals.

For the Penan community, especially the parents, the kindergarten in their village has become a beacon of hope – a promise of early education for their children, and a brighter future for all.

Investing in future Penan generations

Petronas has constructed five preschools in Penan settlements along the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) in the Tutoh/Apoh area of Ulu Baram, investing in the education of future Penan generations.

The preschools are located in Kampung Long Kawa, Kampung Long Jenalong, Kampung Long Leng, Kampung Long Kerangan, and Kampung Ba Selulong.

The five-year project costing a total of RM2.75 million was started in 2016 under the Petronas-Sarawak Joint Working Committee (JWC) initiative.

Sedidik Sdn Bhd, an agency under the Sarawak Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, now runs these preschools.

To showcase the social and educational impact of its sponsored Penan preschool project in Ulu Baram, Petronas recently hosted a media familiarisation visit from Oct 8 to 11.

Nine media practitioners from Sarawak print and electronic media outlets embarked the visit to remote Ulu Baram, gaining valuable insights into the progress of early childhood education for Penan children.

We visited two pre-schools: Tadika Sedidik Long Jenalong which was less than an hour’s journey by land from Long Bedian, followed by Tadika Sedidik Long Kerangan located nearby.

Empowering rural minds through early education

At Tadika Sedidik Long Jenalong, we were greeted by the kindergarten’s teacher Atika Fazila Wallpan and her assistant Norita Simon.

Atika, 23, started her teaching career at the kindergarten in 2020. A granddaughter of Kampung Long Jenalong’s chief, she takes pride in having been selected and trained to teach at the Petronas-built preschool in her village.

The former SMK Marudi student is currently pursuing her early childhood education diploma at Open University Malaysia’s Miri Learning Centre, and is grateful that her employer, Sedidik Sdn Bhd, is sponsoring her studies.

With broadband internet available in her village, Atika – now in her fourth semester – says she has no problem continuing her studies through online learning.

“In this kindergarten, there are seven pupils. Three of them are four years old, two are aged five, and the other two are aged six.

“Upon completing preschool, they will continue at the nearest primary school – either in Long Bedian or Long Kevok. However, most will be sent to Long Bedian because it is closer to our village.”

Before the kindergarten was built, Atika said class sessions were conducted at one of the units in the longhouse.

“We are fortunate and appreciative that Petronas has built this kindergarten for us, as it requires a high budget,” she said.

The construction of the kindergarten, which was completed in 2019, means that the villagers do not need to send their children far from their homes to get early childhood education.

Comprising mostly farmers, many previously could not afford the cost of transporting their children to far-away preschools, in addition to being worried about leaving them behind.

“Preschool education gives children early exposure before continuing their formal education in primary school.

“I never had this opportunity. I entered directly into Primary 1 and because of this, I experienced learning problems because I did not have the foundation of an early education,” said Atika.

She said prior to the construction of the kindergarten in her village, the children spent their early years just playing with each other.

“Now, our preschoolers learn to manage themselves independently, and are taught to read, recognise the alphabet, and explore things around them.

“I am very happy and really want to help them progress. That’s why I’m still teaching here until now because I really like children.”

According to Atika, the village’s parents in the past may not have been as exposed to or understood the importance of early childhood education, so for many of them, it was enough to just enroll their children directly into primary school.

“Now with this beautiful and well-maintained kindergarten building, I see progress in terms of their mindset. This also encourages them to take an interest in their children’s education at an early stage.”

Education investment

For Suraya Suleman, 29, a native of Kampung Long Kerangan, she began her career as a kindergarten teacher in 2015.

The former SMK Long Lama student said Tadika Sedidik Long Kerangan, built in 2017, has made it easier for parents living in the village to send their children for early education.

“Previously, parents in my village sent their children to a preschool in Long Lati, about 30 minutes away. Even though it is relatively close by, the condition of the dirt road, especially after rainfall, made the journey more difficult.

“The associated transportation costs also meant that many parents could not afford to send their children to preschool, hence we were overjoyed when Petronas took the initiative to build us a beautiful kindergarten in our village,” said Suraya.

Since Tadika Sedidik Long Kerangan’s construction, more than 10 children in the village have benefitted and continued on to primary school. For this year, seven children are enrolled.

“Early education makes it easier for children to attend primary school because they know the basics of reading and writing.

“If a child does not get an early education, it makes it more difficult for them and the teacher in primary school would have to teach them the basics from the beginning.”

In addition, Suraya said early childhood education also focuses on building the often-shy children’s communication skills, giving them the confidence to meet new people and engage in conversations.

Embracing change

When Kampung Long Jenalong was first built, its residents faced many hardships, including sending their children to school, according to its village chief Ugat Kong.

He said the villagers used to send their children to school in Long Bedian even though many struggled to afford to do so, especially when times were tough.

“Hence, it was truly a relief when Petronas built this preschool in our village. We are glad to see our children get an early education which will prepare them for primary school.

“Early childhood education at this kindergarten is free, so we don’t have to worry about paying school fees,” said the 67-year-old Ugat.

He said the Sarawak government has also contributed by providing facilities to the Penan community.

“The roof of our longhouse used to be made of palm leaves, but now it has been replaced with a zinc roof. Our village is also accessible by road. Not only that, we are also very grateful that other companies, such as the logging companies and Petronas, have also helped to improve our lives.

“Such facilities are a relief for the Penan community, and as the village head, I support the Sarawak government’s efforts to improve the lives of the Penan people in Ulu Baram.”

Ugat said during visits to other Penan areas in Ulu Baram such as Long Lamai and Long Jekitan, he always reminds the parents there to pay attention to their children’s education because he believes education is key to bringing change to the community.

“Parents should take the opportunity to send their children to school so that they can get a good education and have a better future. I hope my friends (other village heads) continue to encourage the children in their respective places to go to school.

“This is because we as a community are still lagging in terms of development compared to other races in Sarawak.”

Concurring with Ugat, Kampung Long Kerangan’s chief Ajang Pen, 66, hopes that with the benefit of having early education, more children from his village would go on to pursue higher studies.

He said to date, his village has produced the first Penan PhD scholar in Dr Benard Upieh, as well as one degree holder.

On the development front, Ajang hopes the government would assist them in building a new longhouse.

“We’ve already identified a site for the new longhouse, so hopefully the government can approve the construction so that we can have a more comfortable home,” he said.