Rubiah: Mechanism necessary to ensure timely project implementation in S’wak

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 15): There is a pressing need to establish a robust mechanism to accelerate project implementation in Sarawak, said Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

She said this in light of challenges that have hindered the timely execution of approved projects.

“We must establish a mechanism to expedite the implementation of projects that have received approval in Sarawak as part of the prepared budget. We find ourselves lagging behind in the implementation of these projects within the state,” she said.

She said this when met by reporters at the ‘Program Literasi Outdoor Perdana’, held in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul 1445 Hijrah/2023 celebration at Masjid As-Solihin, Kampung Sambir here today.

Rubiah, who is Kota Samarahan MP, said effective project implementation could significantly enhance living conditions in rural areas by improving essential facilities such as water supply, electricity, rural roads, and communications infrastructure.

On Budget 2024, she expressed optimism about increased allocations for her ministry, with expectations that they will have a positive impact, particularly in rural regions.

She said there were plans to introduce transformative programmes at the rural level, aimed at benefiting residents and making a substantial difference in the region.

“Through the Community Development Department (Kemas) and various community programmes, we aim to bring about change.

“These programmes will be implemented by agencies under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development. We are committed to achieving rural development transformation through agencies under the ministry, utilising the available allocations,” she said.

In response to concerns raised by the public about the distance to Puspakom Kota Samarahan, Rubiah acknowledged the issue and revealed ongoing discussions with the local administration to address the matter.

“We have heard the complaints from people regarding the accessibility to Puspakom. This matter has been addressed with the administrative management of the division, including the Kota Samarahan Resident, Kota Samarahan District Officer, and the Public Works Department.

“They are now in the process of identifying improvements to the route to Puspakom, and action that will likely be implemented in the near future,” she said.