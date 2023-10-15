Rubiah: ‘Tabika Tahfiz’ to be expanded throughout the country, including in Sarawak

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 15) ‘Tabika Tahfiz’ will be expanded throughout the country, including in Sarawak, said Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

According to her, several early childhood education centres in the state have been identified to be upgraded into Tabika Tahfiz.

“This year, the Community Development Department (Kemas) received a large allocation amounting to RM586 million.

“This (amount) includes not only to improve Tabika Kemas infrastructure, but it also includes the use of other buildings for community development activities,” she said when met by reporters at the ‘Program Literasi Outdoor Perdana’, held in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul 1445 Hijrah/2023 Celebration at Masjid As-Solihin, Kampung Sambir, here today.

Rubiah explained that, of that amount, a total of RM20 million will be allocated to improve the Tabika Tahfiz system that was introduced last July.

“It was established in two locations as a pilot project, namely at the Kota Samarahan District Police Headquarters (IPD) and in Petra Jaya,” she said.

The Kota Samarahan MP added that so far, the implementation of the Tabika Tahfiz system is going well and smoothly.

“We will expand this Tabika Tahfiz across the country including Sarawak and we have identified Tabikas that can be upgraded.

“We can’t do this all at once and it has to be done in phases considering that we need to do upskilling and reskilling of the Kemas teachers,” she said.

Regarding the Tabika Tahfiz teachers, Rubiah said the ministry is ready for the opening of Tabika Tahfiz classes by next year.

“On the opening of next year’s classes, we are ready and some Kemas teachers have been sent to the training center in Perak, for the upskilling and reskilling and format of the tahfiz teachers we are working with the Pahang State Foundation,” she explained.

Meanwhile, a total of 293 participants from 11 contingents participated in the ‘Program Literasi Outdoor Perdana’ event which started from the Kampung Sambir football field to the Masjid As-Solihin in Kampung Sambir.

Kemas Samarahan Division officer Muhammad Asyraf Md Nor and Penghulu of Kampung Sambir, Lapok Japar were among those present at the event.