Sabah not focusing on politics of development

PENAMPANG (Oct 15): Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Moyog held its first annual general meeting on Sunday, with division chief Datuk Ceasar Mandela Malakun calling for a shift in political mindset in Sabah to avoid from being politically controlled by others.

He said the long era of political instability in Sabah, especially in the Kadazandusun-majority area of Penampang, must come to an end.

“We’ve witnessed our government change so many times going back to the time of independence. Because of this, we were behind in terms of development. When it comes to the development of politics, I think we’re on top (nationwide). But we’re not focusing on the politics of development in our state,” he said in his speech during the meeting held at ITCC, Penampang.

He explained that politics of development focuses on progress and prosperity of the state and the people as opposed to merely the political survival of certain leaders and political parties.

He pointed out that political instability would also cause Sabah to be at the mercy of the political powers in Peninsular Malaysia.

“But if we have political stability in Sabah, we won’t always have to bow to political orders and tempo in Peninsular Malaysia. Then we can give full focus on the development in each district in Sabah,” he said.

Mandela heads the division that has successfully established 60 branches with a total membership of more than 2,000.

More than 700 delegates attended the meeting.

Since its formation eight months ago, Gagasan Rakyat, led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has established party divisions and branches in all 73 state assembly constituencies in the state.

Gagasan Rakyat is one of seven parties under the ruling GRS coalition that also comprises PBS, STAR, USNO, SAPP, Harapan Sabah and LDP.

According to Mandela, a new dawn of political unity in the state and country is well proven by the close working relationship among the different political parties.

However, he cautioned that there are still certain parties that would disrupt the unity in pursuit of their political agenda.

“We must be united so we can focus on the people.

“Under the leadership of our Chief Minister, our GRS government has a clear vision under the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan,” he said.

Among the invited guests at the meeting were representatives from GRS and PH political parties as well as BN, including Kayapan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang.

The meeting was officiated by Gagasan Rakyat Moyog division’s advisor Senator Datuk John Ambrose, who is also a party supreme council member.