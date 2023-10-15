Scholarships for Sabahans increased to RM100 million

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 15): The State Government’s annual allocation for educational scholarships has been increased from RM50 million to RM100 million annually, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

This, he said, is to ensure that Sabahan students can continue their higher education at any higher education institutions.

“This move is vital because education and human capital are among the primary agendas emphasized by the State Government in driving the development of Sabah. High-quality and outstanding human capital is crucial for the success of various government policies, agendas and development programs, ultimately propelling the state to higher levels,” Hajiji said during the closing ceremony of the ‘Kem Matematik Perdana’ at SMK Taman Ria on Sunday.

His speech was delivered by the Chief Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Datuk Abdul Kassim Razali.

Around 300 students from 10 secondary schools in the Tuaran district participated in the camp organized by the University Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Hajiji acknowledged concerns about the performance of mathematics and additional mathematics, particularly in Sabah.

This also includes the low achievements in science-based subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Biology when compared to students in other states in Peninsular Malaysia.

“In view of these concerns, the State Government will continue to focus on the development and cultivation of the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in Sabah.”

Hajiji urged the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to collaborate with UMS in forming an integrated committee with the State Education Department and related government agencies to address the issues of student weaknesses and lack of interest in mathematics and additional mathematics in Sabah.

“If necessary, convene a plenary session to discuss this issue and develop specific programs, agendas and frameworks that encompass the empowerment and enhancement of mathematics and science for our younger generation in Sabah,” he said.

“The State Government is prepared to provide special funding to resolve these evident problems and weaknesses. We want to see that in the next 10 to 20 years, mathematics will no longer be a major obstacle for students in the state as they pursue professional careers in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Medicine,” Hajiji added.

According to him, based on data from the Malaysian Education Statistics Report from 2020 to 2022, the number of students in Sabah pursuing the Science stream at the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) level has remained at around 15 per cent.

He noted that these findings differ slightly from the State Government’s goal, as outlined in the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) dvelopment plan, to revitalize professional groups in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Medicine by 2030.

Therefore, he hopes that all relevant government agencies will take prompt action to resolve these issues.

“The impact of a shortage of professionals in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Medicine will affect the labour market’s needs for Sabah in the future, which, in turn, will impact the socio-economic and technological development efforts in this state,” he added.