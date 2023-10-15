Suhakam says RM393.8 bln Budget 2024 not enough with growing numbers of urban poor and rising living costs

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): The Anwar administration’s whopping RM393.8 billion Budget for next year will not be sufficient to address the continued socio-economic fallout from Covid-19 three years after the virus emerged, according to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

The commission commended the government for seeking to strengthen the national economy and empowering vulnerable groups with financial injections to boost the participation of women in the workforce, protect senior citizens, increase children’s access to education as well as support equipment and facilities for the disabled.

“Nonetheless, Suhakam is concerned whether the budget can sufficiently address the continuing impact of Covid-19, rise of urban poor, shrinking of middle class and rising cost of living,” it said in a statement yesterday.

It said the Budget is the government’s primary economic policy document and should reflect its commitment to inclusive economic growth and social justice.

As such, Suhakam suggested the government should focus on “adequate” funds for data collections, planning and implementation of programmes addressing statelessness and doing so under a specific agency.

“The national budget is the government’s most significant economic policy document and central to the realisation of human rights.

“It should reflect the government’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and social justice. Suhakam anticipates the budget is executed and provisioned amicably, in a way that respects, protects, and fulfils the enjoyment of human rights of all people, leaving no one behind,” it said.

Budget 2024 is the second and biggest tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also finance minister.

He had increased the government’s national spending to RM393.8 billion compared to RM388.1 billion for Budget 2023 after taking federal power last November.

In Budget 2024, he allocated RM303.8 billion for operating expenditure and RM90 billion for development expenditure and set aside RM2 billion for contingency savings. – Malay Mail