S’wak Energy: Proactive measures taken to improve power reliability in Matang

KUCHING (Oct 15): Sarawak Energy has taken steps to enhance power reliability in Matang in response to persistent concerns regarding frequent power outages in the area.

The utility company said its operation and retail arm Syarikat Sesco Berhad has made significant investments in various initiatives, all aimed at improving supply reliability in Matang.

“In October this year, Sesco received four reports of power outages. On Oct 10, one power outage in Metrocity was attributed to equipment failure, while another in Matang Jaya was caused by animal intrusion.

“As electricity in these areas is supplied via overhead lines, interruptions from external factors, such as fallen trees, are not uncommon,” it said in a statement.

It said Sesco’s dedicated teams swiftly resolved the issue in Matang Jaya and restored power within two hours after receiving the report.

However, the damage to the equipment at Metrocity was more severe, requiring nearly 24 hours of tireless work to repair and normalise the supply, Sarawak Energy added.

Western Region regional manager Nazry Abdul Latip empathised with the affected residents, saying Sarawak Energy is fully aware of the recurring supply interruptions in Matang and Matang Jaya, particularly over the past year.

“While some of these outages are inevitable due to system shutdowns required for new customer connections and maintenance, our team has been working tirelessly to minimise these interruptions and restore power to affected customers as swiftly as possible upon receiving reports.

“In fact, on Oct 11 at 9pm, we had to execute an emergency shutdown in Matang Jaya, Taman Crescent, Jalan Matang, and the surrounding areas to address a potentially hazardous situation. We sincerely apologise to the affected customers and express our gratitude for their patience and understanding.”

Nazry said they are committed to implementing long-term solutions for these areas and are also expediting the Smart Grid initiative at these lines to enhance supply reliability.

Members of the public can reach out to Sarawak Energy’s 24/7 Customer Care Centre on 1300-88-3111 or email to customercare@sarawakenergy.com.

Additionally, they can utilise the SEB Cares mobile app or chat with the virtual agent CARINA to report electricity supply outages or any suspicious activities near Sarawak Energy’s facilities.