Teen boys in Daro feared drowned after swept away by river current

SIBU (Oct 15): Three teenagers are feared to have drowned while bathing in Batang Lassa, Daro near here Sunday evening.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu chief Andy Alie identified the trio as Herodias Enggung and Sebastian Oziel Seman Umpi, both from Rumah Jelam; and Aldrin Gambang Allan Kiai, from Rumah Lawrence.

“All three are aged 13 and did not know how to swim,” he said in a statement.

Andy said a distress call at 6.37pm prompted Bomba to dispatch a team from the Daro fire station to the scene.

“According to eyewitness, there were four persons bathing in the river. Three were swept away by the current, while the fourth was rescued by the public,” he said.

He said rescuers immediately carried out a search within a 100-metre radius but were forced to postpone the operation at 7.45pm due to darkness.

The search will resume today, he added.