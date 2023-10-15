UPKO president calls for power sharing

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 15): The cooperation between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) should be translated into power sharing through the appointment of grassroots leaders, said United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick.

The power-sharing should start with the appointment of Ketua Adat in districts across Sabah, said Ewon who is also Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister.

“As the Kadamaian state assemblyman, I am proud to have implemented a 60:40 power-sharing formula in Kadamaian, where 60 per cent of appointments are from my party and the coalition (PH), with the rest coming from the coalition supporting the state government, which is GRS.

“I hope that the power-sharing formula implemented in Kadamaian can serve as an example for state assemblymen from other constituencies because without the support of PH assemblymen, the current government in Sabah would not have been sustained.

“If the UPKO Kadamaian assemblyman can implement power-sharing, there is no reason why assemblymen in other constituencies cannot share with the parties supporting the state government,” he told reporters after officiating UPKO Zone D’s Convention at Kampung Biau in Papar on Sunday.

Ewon, who is also Penampang Member of Parliament, disclosed that the power-sharing issue was raised by delegates attending the convention.

“I have received information that the appointment of grassroots leaders is not balanced, causing dissatisfaction, especially in areas not represented by PH.

“This should not happen because without PH’s support during the political crisis, those who are now in the Sabah Cabinet would not be there, and the current government would not exist.

“So if our support at the state government level can be translated so that they remain in their positions, the same approach should be shown at the grassroots level. This is our party’s stance, and we will convey it to the state government in a special meeting with the Chief Minister (Datuk Hajiji Noor),” he said.

In this regard, Ewon hopes that the cooperation between GRS and PH is characterized by genuine sincerity and is reflected in the appointment of grassroots leaders.

He said that the power-sharing formula is also necessary to prevent the emergence of numerous questions and dissatisfaction from various parties.