UPKO wants to contest in Limbahau seat

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 15): United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (UPKO) has registered its intention to contest in the Limbahau state constituency in the coming state election.

Its president, Datuk Ewon Benedick, said by contesting, UPKO would be representing Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah.

He said the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is a PH ally.

“Officially, I want to register UPKO’s interest in contesting the Limbahau state seat on behalf of PH. I will present this stance to the Chief Minister, who is our partner in the state government, and our ally in PH.

“In the previous election, the (Papar) parliamentary seat was contested by DAP, one of the PH coalition parties. But for the Limbahau state seat, we are expressing our interest in contesting it with cooperation from the coalition parties,” he told reporters after officiating UPKO Zone D’s Convention at Kampung Biau in Papar on Sunday.

On the matter of candidates, Ewon, who is also the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, said that UPKO has a candidate in mind.

“As for the candidate, that is the second matter I will consider later. What’s important is that we secure the seat first,” he said.

In the 2020 State Election, Datuk Juil Nuatim, contesting under the Parti Warisan Sabah, won the seat with a majority of 2,523 votes, defeating seven other candidates.