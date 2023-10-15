Where have all the glaciers gone?

AS we readily pluck ice cubes out of our refrigerators to cool ourselves, we really do not appreciate that our world’s natural ice making machines are fast melting in our ever-growing warming climate. Until recently, we have accepted the long-held view that snowfalls on glaciers during the winter months and meltwater flows away in the summer months, thus creating a mass balance.

Recently, Prof Michael Zemp at the University of Zurich and director of the World Glacier Monitoring Service for the World Meteorological Organisation has drawn an interesting analogy with our bank accounts. The income is snow and the expenditure is melt.

Looking at a glacier’s balance at the end of the hydrological year, one can easily see that warming of a glacier has spent more than it has gained. Currently, global warming temperatures are losing our world’s glaciers at between 1 and 3 per cent of their ice volume each year, thus leading our glaciers to a ‘financial’ crisis!

Bankruptcy awaits our glaciers

The ‘mass balance’ of our world’s glaciers has rapidly changed since Victorian times when it was first noticed that glacial snouts were retreating or melting faster than snow accumulated in the upper regions of glaciers. Subsequent research has verified that mid-latitude mountain ranges such as the Alps, Cascades, Himalayas, Rocky Mountains, Southern Alps, and southern Andes and, indeed, the tropical glaciers of Papua New Guinea are all showing signs of the largest proportionate ice losses. Mount Kilimanjaro glaciers in Tanzania melted away in 2016, while those on Aki Nabalu in Sabah disappeared 3,000 years ago.

Some 50 plus years ago, when I first started to teach Geomorphology, I predicted that we were in an Interglacial Period and that we could expect colder weather as we approached another Ice Age, for between 1950 and 1980, world mean temperatures cooled but very slightly. Since then, the true effects of global warming have been felt and glacier retreat more evident worldwide.

How are these glacial retreats measured?

The late Victorians were great explorers of the French, Italian, and Swiss Alps drawing field sketches and painting landscapes of the glaciers in those countries. If today one visited the exact location where an artist stood to view a glacier one would view today a totally different picture.

On a holiday in the Austrian Tyrol, about 30 years ago, I ventured into Switzerland to see the Great Aletsch glacier. I brought with me a first edition of a Swiss relief map, dated 1891. To my amazement, the retreat of this glacier’s snout was very noticeable. Between 1880 and 2009, this glacier has retreated by 2.8km. Since the 1930s, over 1,400 Swiss Alpine glaciers have lost more than half their total volume to include a 12 per cent decline in the last six years and it is estimated that 66 per cent of the Alpine glaciers in Europe will melt by 2100, with only isolated nivation (snow) patches remaining at very high altitudes.

On the roof of our world

The Himalayas possess one of the largest glaciated regions on the globe, providing vital water supplies to arid regions of Afghanistan, western China, Mongolia, India, and Pakistan. Between 1970 and 2000, these glaciers have witnessed a 9 per cent reduction in ice mass, with the ice melt accumulating in huge glacial lakes ponding up behind these glacier’s terminal moraines.

Should these terminal moraines fail, because of increasing water pressure, glacial lake outburst floods will create massive destruction of people and property in downstream areas.

Since 1976, the famous Khumbu glacier in Nepal, leading from Everest Base Camp, through its hazardous ice falls, upwards towards to Mount Everest has been retreating at a rate of 18 metres per annum. This glacier’s rapid melt is now revealing the bodies of unfortunate climbers and Sherpas, who met tragic deaths while trying to ascend this mountain.

Similar scenes are seen in Europe’s Alpine glaciers, where rapid melt has revealed the body of the now famous ‘Otzi man’ on the Austrian-Italian border, near Bolzano in Northern Italy. He perished 5,000 years ago on the Otztal glacier. In the Austrian Alps, more recent cadavers who died skiing on the glacier Schlatenkees glacier in 1986 and 2001 have been revealed in July and August this year. This glacier has fast retreated by 90 metres from 2021 to 2023.

Glaciers in Sub Polar and Polar regions

The largest single mass of ice is held in the Antarctic ice sheet, covering 14 million square km and holding 30 million cubic kilometres of ice. If this whole ice sheet melted 90 per cent of the world’s freshwater would be released thereby raising sea levels by nearly 60 metres. A frightening thought for the major coastal cities in our world! The ice shelves, where glaciers reach the sea, are gradually collapsing and especially in sections of the Larsen ice shelf by some 60 per cent.

Four years ago, studies revealed that Antarctica is losing ice six times faster, because over the last 50 years temperatures have risen by 5 degrees Celsius and 87 per cent of the glaciers of the western Antarctic coast have retreated.

The same has been experienced in the Greenland icecap, which has lost ice at a rate of 268 gigatons per annum between 2002 and 2015. In 2019, alone, Greenland lost 600 gigatons in just two months leading to a 2.2 metres global sea level rise.

Effects of ice loss

Here are but a very few examples of the effects of melting ice. Outburst floods from glacial moraine trapped lakes will cause serious damage to highland communities downstream. In Greenland, Inuit people have already witnessed a massive loss in income and sustenance from fishing and seal catching.

Ski resorts in Alpine areas in Europe, the Californian Cascade Mountains, and the Australian and New Zealand Alps have already suffered severe losses of income. There is little summer skiing in 2023 on Swiss, French, and Italian ski slopes. Last year, nearly 250 winter Italian ski resorts closed because of a 3 degrees Celsius rise in temperature between 1961 and 2018.

By 2050, all alpine glaciers below 3,500 metres are expected to have melted. Costly artificial snow making for ski runs may help many resorts and this is already happening in 50 per cent of long-established Swiss resorts.

In arid parts of Asia, annual supplies of fresh water will eventually dry up as the glacier ice disappears and other massive, downstream, hydroelectric power schemes will falter as river levels drop.

Emperor penguins, which breed every two years, will, before too long, disappear on the Antarctic ice shelves as their resting grounds evaporate. These penguins lay one egg and upon hatching the chick is cared for by the father. The chick’s downy feathers are not waterproof and thus with the melting ice shelves they drown. Last year, 10,000 chicks died by drowning and before 2100 only 10 per cent of the Emperor penguin population will still be living!

What is the answer to combat climate change and our recent experiences of global heatwaves? Ice melt is caused by our continued dumping of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere over the last 250 plus years. We have the technology to tackle this ever-increasing problem but our sense of urgency and ambition is sadly lacking.