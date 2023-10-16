4,839 ha of land in Sabah, Sarawak approved for padi cultivation, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 (Bernama) — The government is developing 4,839 hectares (ha) of land in Sabah and Sarawak for padi cultivation, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it would involve 2,159 hectares of land in Sabah, namely in Beluran and Kota Belud, and 2,680 hectares in Batang Lupar in Sarawak.

“The plan of 50,000 hectares is meant to be a long-term plan, but so far 4,839 hectares have been approved for development (padi cultivation) in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said during a question and answer session.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) regarding the ​​50,000 hectares padi planting project in Sabah and Sarawak.

The deputy prime minister said the plan to develop the affected areas for padi cultivation, which is aimed at improving the country’s self-sufficiency level (SSL), had been discussed with the Premier of Sarawak and the Chief Minister of Sabah.

He said Felcra Berhad had been tasked to develop the area into large-scale padi estates, following its success in developing more than 4,500 hectares for padi planting in Seberang Perak.

“Felcra borrowed US$50 million from the World Bank to develop the Seberang Perak padi estate and has repaid the loan.

“A total of ​​4,500 hectares has been developed, producing five metric tons per hectare or 22,500 metric tons per season,” he said.

To a question from Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd. Muttalib (PN-Maran) on abandoned land to be developed, he said, Felcra would also look into the potential to increase food security other than rice, like chicken, eggs and meat.

“There are various categories of land under Felcra, the under-utilised or even unutilised land that we are developing,” he said – Bernama