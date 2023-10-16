Budget 2024: Women Ministry to ensure RM3.52b allocation reaches targeted groups, says minister

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 16): The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will ensure that the allocation of RM3.52 billion received through Budget 2024 is channelled as best as possible to targeted groups, its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said.

She said KPWKM will use the existing allocation channel system and methods to distribute funds to those in need.

“The names are already listed, especially our welfare recipients. It’s the same thing (allocation channel system),” she told reporters after attending the Kasih Amal charity project organised by the National Welfare Foundation (YKN) here today.

Through Budget 2024 presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday, KPWKM was allocated RM3.52 billion, which included assistance for persons with disabilities (PwD), senior citizens and allocations to the Social Welfare Department.

Earlier, Nancy, who is also YKN Board of Trustees chairman, presented certificates of appreciation to sponsors and volunteers involved in the Kasih Amal project, in which 1,000 personal care boxes and food aid will be distributed to the needy in the near future.

These include aid for festivals, schooling and flood victims, comprising four types of aid packages, namely ‘Kit Kasih Nita’, ‘Kit Kasih Si Manja’, ‘Kit Kasih Keluarga ‘and ‘Kit Kasih Komuniti’. — Bernama