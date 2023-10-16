Bureau to promote Sabah as MICE destination

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): The Sabah Convention Bureau (SCB) is likely to be officially launched before the end of the year, says Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

She said the SCB, to be placed under her ministry, will play a key role in promoting Sabah as a preferred destination for Meeting, Incentive, Convention and Exhibition (MICE) events.

“The International Women CEO Summit 2024 as proposed by the Sabah Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals Association (Swepa), fits in well with the criteria set for a Meeting, Incentive, Convention and Exhibition (MICE) event.

“We welcome any form of collaborative effort for any MICE event for the common good. My ministry will be most happy to render support within our capability, provided that your proposed project is eligible to get the necessary assistance,” Liew said when officiating at the Swepa 15th Installation Night at Hilton Kota Kinabalu on Saturday.

She was responding to newly-installed president Karen Wong’s request for support from her ministry in holding the Women CEO Summit 2024.

Liew endorsed that Swepa is one of the most proactive women’s organisations in the state.

“With Karen at the helm, I am optimistic that Swepa will continue to grow, connecting women entrepreneurs and professionals not only within Sabah but also across wider horizons.

“I am upbeat about seeing Swepa’s growth prospects and more success stories in the years to come. Together, we can continue to empower women economically, and create a brighter future for all,” she said.

Acknowledging the contributions of Immediate Past President Sitti Damsal (2021-2023), Liew said under her able leadership, Swepa has continued to be a driving force for positive change in our community.

“To cite a few examples, these are collaboration with the Sabah Chinese Chamber of Commerce Women’s Division, its Malaysia Digital Dialogue in collaboration with the Malaysian Digital Economy Development (MDEC), that has helped women entrepreneurs and professionals adapt and thrive in the digital age, and a fruitful engagement with the US Embassy,” she added.

Earlier, in her address, Wong said women leaders from neighbouring countries, such as Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and possibly the USA, will congregate at the Women CEO Summit 2024.

“This summit aligns with our objective of sharing profound knowledge in the realm of women leadership and empowerment with our local women entrepreneurs and professionals in Sabah. The event will host discussions on pertinent topics, such as women’s needs, aspirations, and overall well-being,” she said.

On her presidential theme – LAN & WAN – Wong asserted that it is in tandem with her role as the owner of an IT skills training centre since 1988.

“LAN (Local Area Networking) represents local networking with our members, friends and associates, while WAN (Wide Area Networking) signifies expanding our reach to connect with national and international players,” she said.