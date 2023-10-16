Commendable performance by Team Sarawak at Mr Malaysia 2023 in Selangor

KUCHING (Oct 16): Team Sarawak staged a commendable performance at the 52nd Mr Malaysia Bodybuilding Championships, held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang in Selangor last weekend.

The state collected one gold, three silver and four bronze medals, with seven athletes placing Top 5 of their respective categories.

This achievement earned Sarawak a spot among the Top 3 contingents in the championships, placing behind Armed Forces (ATM) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The opening day last Friday started off with a gold medal collected by Tina Nubib from the Women’s Model Physique. The silver medal for the day was contributed by Abdul Ramzi Bujang who competed in Men’s Sports Physique Up To 170cm, while Kasma Mohamad Kadir picked up the bronze medal from Women’s Athletic Physique.

Ong Shih Ling (Women’s Athletic Physique), Alfie Khan Abdul Aziz Khan (Men’s Sports Physique-Above 170cm) and Mohamad Sani Sanawi (Men’s Bodybuilding Masters) fared well by making it to the Top 5 in their respective categories.

On Day 2 was also encouraging for Sarawak as Sariewin Mudim (Bantamwight-Up To 65kg) and Daubline Timbol (Light Flyweight-Up To 55kg) grabbed silver medals for the team, while Ranovich Mathew (Flyweight-Up To 60kg) and Azmizi Bujang (Men’s Athletic Physique Up To 167cm) bagged the bronze medals.

Asrul Asmat Sefri (Men’s Athletic Physique Up To 175cm) and Falizan Salleh (Lightweight-70kg) placed Top 5 in their respective categories.

The finals on Sunday concluded Sarawak’s campaign, with Gerdashlie Bodos (Light Middleweight-80kg) adding a bronze medal to the team’s collection, while Awangku Hosin Awangku Bagul (Welterweight-75kg) and Gaddafi Arafat Zulkasisi (Light Heavyweight-90kg) placed Top 5 in their respective categories.

The other two Sarawakians, Kho Tze Hong (Heavyweight-Over 90kg) and Chiew Chee Tak (Men’s Athletic Physique Above-175cm), did not make it to the finals.

Team Sarawak manager is Ruzlan Lotfi of Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA).

When contacted, SBBA president Dato Wee Hong Seng congratulated Team Sarawak for their achievement of being among the Top 3 contingents of the national bodybuilding competition.

“Of course, I’m very happy for our Team Sarawak. It shows that bodybuilding is a sport that can definitely contribute medals.

“Sarawak have always been supportive of Mr Malaysia; after all, we have been sending our athletes to compete in all 52 editions of the championships, and we will continue to do so going forward.

“It is also very encouraging that among our Sarawak contingent this time around, there are many Mr Malaysia newcomers and the way I see it, our team will definitely get better going forward.

“My thanks to the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF) for hosting a great show, and thank you for taking good care of our athletes and officials throughout the competition.

“We are very much looking forward to another marvellous outing in Johor next year,” said the Kuching South mayor, who is currently on a working visit to China.

Organised by the MBBF, Mr Malaysia 2023 played host to over 140 athletes from all over the country.

For this edition, the ‘Champion of Champions 2023’ title went to Kumareswaran Ramasamy of Terengganu, while the ‘Best Poser Award’ was presented to Noramzar Abdul Ghani of Kedah.