Councillors urged to stand with Sandakan people on house assessment hike

SANDAKAN (Oct 16): United Sandakan Chinese Associations president Datuk Edward Khoo Get Ngian is the latest local community leader to call on the Sandakan Municipal Council to delay the implementation of the house assessment rate hike.

“As we are currently still facing economic slowdown, the decision to increase house assessment rates next year has met with strong objection from property owners in Sandakan,” he said on Monday.

Khoo said any move to implement the house assessment hike should take consideration the impact on the community as a whole.

He also urged the 25 Sandakan Municipal Councillors to stand with the Sandakan people on the house assessment rate hike issue.

“The councillors are the voice of the Sandakan people in Sandakan Municipal Council and at this crucial time, they should apply pressure to the municipal council to defer the implementation, at least for the time being,” he said.

Assemblymen in Sandakan, Datuk Frankie Poon (Tanjong Papat), Calvin Chong (Elopura), Arunarnsin Taib (Gum Gum) and Alias Sani (Sekong) have urged the state government to not go ahead with the assessment increase as people were suffering from high cost of living.

They said some businesses claimed that the assessment hike for their premises was between 30% and 80%.

The assemblymen believed that any hike should be done only after the council improves its services to the people.

Poon had met with Sandakan Municipal Council president Henry Idol to discuss the issue and appealed to consider the dilemma faced by Sandakan property owners.

The Sabah DAP chairman said he would appeal to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam for a moratorium until the economy has improved.