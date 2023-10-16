Councils laud 2024 Budget funds for LED street lights

SIBU (Oct 16): Sibu Rural District Council chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai hopes Sarawak will be given a big share of the RM100 million allocation under the 2024 Budget for the maintenance of street lights including replacing them with energy-efficient LED.

He said the allocation was a move forward in helping local councils reduce their electricity energy-efficient LED street lights could save up to 60 per cent on electricity

“I laud the federal government for the RM100 million allocation for maintenance of street lights and including replacing the existing sodium type of lights to LED type of lights,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post when asked for his reaction to the allocation.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, said the council has started to change to LED streetlights within the central business district as well as along the main protocol roads in Sibu and they were definitely a large savings on power usage.

“We have an approved allocation from KPKT (Federal Ministry of Local Government Development), which will be installed on several selected roads in Sibu. The rest will be from RTP funds from respective YBs (elected representatives) in Sibu.

“We hope to get further fundings from KPKT for our street lightings in Sibu,” said Izkandar.