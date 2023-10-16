Dr Rundi: Pakan has potential to become central region economic driver

PAKAN (Oct 16): The district of Pakan can be developed into becoming the main driver of economic activity especially in the central region of Sarawak, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development said with vast land, huge amounts of resources and raw materials available in the district and its surroundings, Pakan has great potential to thrive in the field of agriculture.

“Pakan, located in the heart of Sarikei Division, is a strategic location especially as the main logistics network in marketing agricultural products.

“Take advantage of this opportunity to boost the people’s socio-economy and helping Sarawak achieve the goal of becoming a developed and high-income state by 2030,” he said.

The text of his speech was read by Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom when representing the minister at the opening ceremony of Pakan Agrofest Festival yesterday.

On the festival, Dr Rundi said it served to promote agricultural, fishing and downstream products in addition to promoting the culture and handicrafts of the local people.

He added the festival also aims to strengthen harmony and unity among the multi-racial communities in Pakan while boosting the people’s income through entrepreneurial activities, sales and product promotions.

“Pakan has 8,604 farmers from 268 longhouses. The district contributes in the production of vegetables, especially to the central zone.

“In addition, Pakan is also famous for the production of fruits, palm oil and pepper to the extent that some residents of Pakan have become pepper millionaires,” he noted.

Among those present were Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng, who is Malaysian Timber Industry Board chairman, and Sarikei Deputy Resident Badjuri Bidin.