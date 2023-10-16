Fire guts wooden house at Kpg Dato in Bintulu

BINTULU (Oct 16): A wooden house at Kampung Dato in Jalan Abang Galau here was gutted by fire in the early hours today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said three occupants of the house managed to escape to safety without any injuries.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 2.09am and 13 firefighters from Bintulu fire station were immediately despatched to the scene.

“The firefighters managed to control the fire from spreading to nearby houses by 2.55am,” it added.

Bomba said a vehicle, which was parked next to the house was also damaged by the heat of the fire.

Bomba said the operation ended at 3.39am after the firefighters have fully extinguished the fire.