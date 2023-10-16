Five Sabah Fisheries Management Plans to be published

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): The Sabah Fisheries Department will be publishing five Sabah Fisheries Management Plans (SFMP) for the period of 2023-2030 in the near future.

The plans are divided into four categories, and consist of the Sabah West Coast region, Sabah East Coast region, ‘Kerang Darah’ Beluran district and Sabah lobsters, said Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

“Among others the plans, which will outline the issues and challenges, the list of programmes and the costs involved, will launch the activities according to the schedule fixed,” said Dr Jeffrey at the launch of the Sabah Fisheries Department’s senior officers conference held at the Promenade Hotel on Monday.

He also said that since 2008, the Sabah Fisheries Department had successfully deployed 1,710 units of artificial reefs at 81 locations in 17 marine districts in Sabah.

“The latest programme is the placement of 40 units of artificial recreation reefs as trawl barriers in the waters of Pulau Tambisan, Lahad Datu on October 12, which was a few days ago,” he said.

He added that in 2022, the department also adopted the Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries Management (EAFM) in the management of resources with the local community with regards to the artificial reefs.

He said the first ‘Sea Tagal’ concept was introduced at Kg Bavang Jamal, Kudat with the placement of 51 units of artificial reefs consisting of the coral reef recreation and ‘reef ball’.

At the same time, the development in tuna fisheries received a new breather following the Deep Sea Fishing License Empowerment from 2021.

The Sabah Fisheries Department is now managing the tuna fishing license by fishermen at the Labuan Federal Territory, which was previously managed by the Malaysia Fisheries Department.

“In February, this year, a total of 38 tuna licenses were issued to nine fishermen living in Labuan. Overall, a total of 77 tuna fishermen were issued licenses with a landing contribution of 2,995.30 metric tonnes in 2021,” said Dr Jeffrey.

Aside from that, the department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Petronas on 17 February 2023 for the Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) project, also known as ‘payao’ among the local fishermen.

“Under this project, the exploitation of tuna fish, especially the Yellowfin Tuna, can be increased,” he said.

Meanwhile, seaweed aquaculture development in Sabah contributes 56 percent of the total national aquaculture production.

He said that Sabah also produces the ‘Red seaweed’ species, producing 307,942.85 metric tonnes wet valued at RM230.96 million in 2022, and generating jobs for 1,554 people in seaweed culture and involving an area of 4,464 hectares, focusing mainly in Semporna which contributes 89.9 percent of Sabah’s seaweed production.

He urged for efforts to expand seaweed development at other districts such as Tawau, Tuaran and Sandakan.

In his speech, Dr Jeffrey also said that compared with other Malaysian states, Sabah is lucky to still have abundant fisheries resources.

“The long beaches and the surrounding coral reefs and mangrove forests had prepared vast water areas at the South China Sea, Sulu Sea and Sulawesi Sea to explore fisheries catch and various aquaculture activities capable of bringing lucrative returns,” he said.

“Hence, it is not a surprise if Sabah successfully maintains her status as fish supplies exceeding 100 percent of the Self Sufficiency Level (SSL).

“The excess in caught fish commodity export and bred compared with imports have also given a positive balance of trade (BOT) for a long time, which is in the range of RM500 million to RM600 million per annum,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey also said that the rebranding of the ministry from Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry to the Sabah Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry in early 2023 mirrors the commitment of the Sabah government to ensure food security in Malaysia and in Sabah, continues to be at a stable stage.

Sabah Fisheries Department, as one of the main agencies under this ministry, plays an important role in realising this hope.

He commended Sabah Fisheries Department for implementing and planning programmes to help the State attain her development agenda, which is in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap.

“One of the Sabah Fisheries Department’s important efforts to guarantee fish source supply is through the Stock Enhancement programme. I am made to understand that the Sabah Marine Fish Fries Centre at Tanjung Badak, Tuaran, for the first time, has successfully produced 28,305 mangrove crablets since the start of the project in 2020. As of now, there are five programmes for the release of the mangrove crablets in Kota Belud, Kuala Penyu, Kota Marudu and Pitas from 2022,” he said.

Aside from the mangrove crabs, throughout 2023, the release of other fries to the public marine waters such as the sea bass (30,000), mussels (2,000 kg), tiger prawns (one million with size of a 18 days-post larvae) and 7,000 sea cucumbers which were implemented at eight districts including Tuaran, Kota Belud, Lahad Datu and Sandakan.

For Fresh Water programmes, a total of 27,500 ‘lampan’ fish fries, ordinary carps and ‘turongou’ were released at 10 locations in seven districts this year including Keningau, Tambunan and Penampang.

“These commendable efforts which have benefited the communities along the beaches and rural areas should be continued and expanded at all districts in Sabah.”