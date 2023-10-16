Govt not sweeping problem of illegal immigrants in Sabah under carpet – Saifuddin

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): The government is not sweeping the problem of illegal immigrants in Sabah under the carpet, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

When asked to comment on the longstanding issue in the state, Saifuddin said the matter is on the government’s radar and they are paying serious attention to it.

“The issue of illegal immigrants is not an overnight problem, we inherited it. But the fact is, we are now the government, and it is the role of the government to look into these problems.

“We are not sweeping these issues under the carpet,” he told reporters after launching the Tuaran halfway home for ex-prisoners and parolees near Kampung Panjut, Berungis here on Monday.

Saifuddin said there are certain laws and regulations in place as well as the appropriate structure to oversee and deal with the issue, and the Malaysian National Security Council also has a committee to discuss the problem.

“However, it is not about how many committees we have to discuss the issue, it is about the government’s attention and serious monitoring to find ‘a way out’ of this problem,” he said.

In the same vein, Saifuddin said his ministry is working closely with the State government on the ongoing collection of data on immigrants in Sabah.

He said in terms of governance, the two parties have a joint committee, while the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department is in charge of the data collection implementation.

Saifuddin stressed the importance of completing the data considering various related matters including immigration, nationality, birth certificates and such.

“The state government has always given us updates, and we in turn have given our cooperation to them regarding this matter. They are in the midst of collecting the data,” he said.

It was recently reported that a pilot project to digitalise the data of immigrants in Sabah is expected to be completed by December 31 this year.

The main objective of the data collection is to digitalise the data for safekeeping and to draft subsequent action plans to tackle the problem, and to regulate and protect human rights.

The project will involve teams who will go all over Sabah, including squatter areas to obtain information of stateless people on islands, to get the required data, including biometric and facial recognition.