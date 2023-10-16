Hun Nam Siang Tng to have own columbarium by 2026

KUCHING (Oct 16): The Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng, a charitable organisation, has launched the construction of its RM10 million Master Song Dafeng Columbarium at Mile 10 near here.

The facility is expected to be completed by 2026.

An earth-breaking ceremony was held yesterday and it was officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who was representing Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In his speech read by Dr Sim, Abang Johari said the ceremony marked a historic moment for the organisation in their continuous work to look after the welfare of society.

“With the construction of Master Song Dafeng Columbarium, this will not only expand Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng’s service to the community but also make the younger generation aware of the importance of charity work as part of community life,” he said.

The premier also pointed out that the state government’s Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) was set up with the objective of ensuring houses of worships of various faiths received assistance from the state.

“The Sarawak government will be fair to all the people of Sarawak and this is something that is greatly admired by other states in Malaysia,” he said.

Adding on, Dr Sim said about RM2 million has been raised so far to cover the construction costs and he would assist to apply to Unifor for more grants.

Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng chairman Tay Boon Sin said the construction of the columbarium was a milestone for their organisation since its inception in 1957.

“Starting from today, we will also be actively promoting awareness about the organisation so that it receives bigger support from the public. Our aim is to work together to carry out more welfare activities and look after the less fortunate groups,” said Tay.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang, Sarawak Democratic Action Party chairman and Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai, as well as community and business leaders were also present at the earth-breaking ceremony.