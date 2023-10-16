Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project may reach completion ahead of schedule, says deputy minister

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 16): The upgrading of five roundabouts to traffic light intersections along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway will be completed ahead of schedule, said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo.

He said currently, the RM72.7 million project’s physical progress has reached 85.2 per cent compared to the 40 per cent initially projected, which is 44.92 per cent ahead of schedule.

“We expect the upgrading works for these five roundabouts to be completed by Jan 10, 2024 or earlier. Initially, we estimated the upgrading works would take 15 months to finish,” he said in a press conference at the Stakan constituency service centre here today.

Aidel also said that apart from the traffic light intersection projects, the works on the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) tracks are also underway.

Meanwhile, he commented that roundabouts may soon be a thing of the past when it comes to the construction of urban roads in Sarawak in the future.

“This is because from past experience, roundabouts at any urban road in Sarawak will eventually be converted into traffic light intersections or flyovers and underpasses.

“We can save a lot of money by designing new urban roads without roundabouts – having roundabouts does not seem to be relevant anymore when it comes to building roads these days,” he said.

Prior to the press conference, Aidel had been briefed by the contractors regarding a fatal accident which occurred near the project site at Jalan Kota Samarahan-Tabuan Jaya recently.

“Following this incident, I hope the contractors and relevant authorities involved in the roundabouts’ construction will increase safety aspects for motorists travelling the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

“The Public Works Department can also help the contractors on this matter,” he said.

The accident involved a 77-year-old male passenger, later revealed during the press conference to be a community leader, who was killed after the car he was travelling in crashed into a ditch at the site.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Brodie Brangka in a statement had said the driver of the car, a 72-year-old man, was injured and sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.