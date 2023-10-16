Mancha Ata to take over as new S’wak police commissioner by Nov 13

KUCHING (Oct 16): Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata is set to officially take over as the new Sarawak police commissioner on or before Nov 13 this year, said Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

“We are currently discussing on when is the handover ceremony is going to take place as there will be representatives coming in from Bukit Aman,” the outgoing Sarawak police commissioner told reporters during a press conference held at Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters here this afternoon.

Mohd Azman also confirmed that with Mancha’s appointment, he will be the first Dayak of Iban descent to helm the post.

Mohd Azman said it is high time for Mancha to lead the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, when asked about his plans as the incoming Sarawak police commissioner, Mancha affirmed that he would continue the initiatives and plans set forth by his predecessor.

“We will continue the efforts that was done by the previous police commissioner and implement whatever plans that were made,” he said.

Bukit Aman had previously announced Mancha’s promotion in a statement issued in its Facebook page last Friday.

The statement also said Mohd Azman will be the new Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director.

Mancha, who is from Kota Samarahan, was promoted to deputy police commissioner on June 9, 2021. Prior to his promotion, Mancha was the Sarawak General Operations Force brigade commander.

Bukit Aman also announced that the post of Sarawak deputy police commissioner will go to Datuk Ibrahim Darus, who is Bukit Aman Special Branch (E1) principal assistant director.

In total, 23 senior officers in the police force will be transferred from Nov 13 this year.