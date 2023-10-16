McDonald’s Malaysia brings joy to 12,000 orphans in 400 welfare homes nationwide during Community Month celebration

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): McDonald’s Malaysia continues to strengthen its commitments to the society by organizing the Community Month in October. The Community Month is a community initiative under the McDonald’s Community Programme and RMHC, which aims to create a positive impact in the community surrounding operating McDonald’s outlets.

“The Community Programme is the house of all community initiatives that were carried out throughout the year by McDonald’s Malaysia, including this Community Month initiative where underprivileged children will be given primary focus. As such, McDonald’s Malaysia seized the opportunity through birthday celebrations to create happy memories for the orphans. This is how we give back to the society that has always supported us throughout the years,” said Dato’ Azmir Jaafar, Managing Director and Local Operating Partner, McDonald’s Malaysia.

Started in 2017, the Community Month is loaded with a variety of interesting activities for the underprivileged children. However, after the pandemic situation improved in 2021, McDonald’s Malaysia decided to organise birthday celebrations to create a bigger impact for the children.

“Birthday celebrations are very meaningful events. Every time a birthday celebration is held, we get to see the smiles of the children involved. This gives us the motivation to continue the initiative. In addition, organising a lively birthday celebration is our specialty at McDonald’s,” said Dato’ Azmir.

Throughout October, McDonald’s Malaysia will be organising birthday celebrations involving more than 12,000 orphans from 400 selected welfare homes throughout the country. McDonald’s Malaysia has allocated RM300,000 for this purpose.

The first birthday celebration to officially commemorate McDonald’s Community Month this year was held at Yayasan An-Nur Maisarah in Chemor, Perak. The celebration will continue until the end of October, either at a children’s welfare home or at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Malaysia (RMHC Malaysia) also supports this year’s Community Month by providing a total of 90 Back to School Packs to the children at Yayasan An-Nur Maisarah.

“I am very happy that McDonald’s Malaysia chose Yayasan An-Nur Maisarah to make their Community Month a success this year. This is the first time we have partnered with McDonald’s Malaysia and celebrated a large-scale birthday party like this. The livelihood of the celebration is clearly felt with large cakes, colorful decorations and very interesting game activities. Meanwhile, the Back to School Pack donations will certainly make the children more excited to attend school. I would like to express many thanks to McDonald’s Malaysia,” said Dr Fazillah Nordin, the principal of Yayasan An-Nur Maisarah, who is also fondly referred to as ‘mother’ by the children.

For the first time ever, as a highlight event and to end this year’s McDonald’s Community Month, McDonald’s Malaysia will be organising the ‘Karnival Famili Mekdi’, an open event with a variety of interesting activities for the public to attend. Selected children’s welfare homes are also invited to celebrate this carnival at McDonald’s Putrajaya on 28-29 October; Penang Auto City on November 4-5 and Mutiara Rini, Johor Bahru on November 10-11

For more information and exclusive updates about Karnival Famili Mekdi, follow McDonald’s on Instagram and Facebook.