Nanta: RM157.8 mln allocated to repair damaged roads in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): A total of RM157.8 million has been allocated to repair damaged roads in Sabah this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said a number of badly damaged federal roads in Sabah have been repaired this year as a result of the increased allocation compared to last year.

“In 2022, the cost of maintaining federal roads (in Sabah) was RM114.19 million.

“However, the allocation (set aside this year) is not enough to cover the cost of repairing damaged federal roads throughout Sabah,” he said during the question and answer session.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (BN-Putatan) on the government’s efforts to address the problem of road and street light maintenance on federal roads in Sabah. – Bernama

