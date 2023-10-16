One killed, four others injured in 4WD-lorry accident in Sarikei

SARIKEI (Oct 16): A 54-year-old woman was killed while four others were injured in an accident involving two vehicles near SMK Sungai Paoh here last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu chief Andy Alie said the victim was identified as Julia Chenderang.

He said the Sarikei fire station was notified about the incident by the police at 11.39pm and firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“When the firefighters arrived at the scene at 11.56pm, it was found the accident involved a lorry and a four-wheel-drive (4WD).

“There were five victims inside the 4WD with a woman pinned to the front passenger seat in an unconscious state,” he said in a statement.

Andy said the firefighters managed to extricate the victim from the vehicle but she was pronounced dead by the paramedics from Sarikei Hospital.

Her body was later handed over to the police for further action, he added.

Andy said the lorry driver and his attendant were unhurt while the four injured victims were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Andy said the firefighters ended the operation at 12.43am after cleaning up the oil spill on the road and ensuring that the situation was safe.