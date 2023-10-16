PKR S’wak women wing condemns violence against women, children in Gaza

KUCHING (Oct 16): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak women wing has condemned the violence against the women and children in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement, it said the heartless attack on women and children has disregarded their fundamental rights and dignity.

“Keadilan Sarawak, which advocates for human rights and social justice, strongly condemns the ongoing violence against women and children in Gaza.

“The inhumane treatment inflicted upon the most vulnerable members of society is abhorrent and cannot be tolerated,” it said in a statement.

It said the ongoing violence had caused immeasurable suffering and trauma, as well as long-term physical and psychological harm.

“We implore the Israeli authorities to immediately halt all acts of violence and aggression against women and children in Gaza.”

The PKR Sarawak women wing also called on the parties involved to uphold their obligation to protect the most vulnerable groups of the society, regardless of their nationality, religion and other distinctions.

“Furthermore, we urge the international community, human rights organisations, and diplomatic entities to exercise their influence and intervene swiftly to bring an end to the violent acts against women and children in Gaza.”

The state PKR women wing stressed that it stands in solidary with the women and children in Gaza who have suffered needlessly in the ongoing war.