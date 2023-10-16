Premier: Sarawak keen on learning green technology from European Union

KUCHING (Oct 16): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed hope that there will be some sort of education exchange initiatives related to green technology between Sarawak and the European Union (EU) in the near future.

Abang Johari believed that Sarawak, which champions green technology, can definitely learn a lot from the EU through the education exchange as the EU is known to be very advanced in the field.

“The Nordic countries (for example,) are good at turning waste into energy. I even heard they use plastics which are recycled to make and maintain the roads in the EU as well,” he said during the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak’s 2023 UiTM Sarawak Homecoming dinner held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

In view that Sarawak is interested in learning more about green technology from the EU, Abang Johari said the universities in Sarawak can help the state to achieve such goal by initiating education exchange programmes with the EU.

“I hope the universities in Sarawak will take the initiative by starting something such as education exchange programmes between various parties in the EU as we can definitely learn a lot from the EU,” he added.

Abang Johari also disclosed that there are investments from Europe that are coming to Sarawak, with one of them being the European Investment Bank, which is very interested to invest in Sarawak due to the state’s green technology initiatives.

“I have spoken to the EU Ambassador to Malaysia (Michalis Rokas) about it recently and he is also impressed with Sarawak’s policies related to sustainability which are environmentally friendly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the dinner was organised by UiTM Sarawak Branch in conjunction with the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of UiTM Sarawak Branch and the 40th Anniversary of the UiTM Sarawak Alumni Association (Mitsa).

With the theme “Journey Through 50 Years: Uniting Alumni, Inspiring Futures”, the event was held in collaboration with the Mitsa.

The main objective of the event was also to collect funds for the UiTM Sarawak’s Sri Kenyalang Fund to help the needy students (Category B40) in terms of financing their tuition fees and other costs throughout their studies at UiTM Sarawak.

Also present were UiTM Pro-Chancellor Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and UiTM Sarawak Rector Professor Dato Dr Jamil Hamali.