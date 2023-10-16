Retiree killed, wife injured in Semporna accident

SEMPORNA (Oct 16): A government retiree was killed while his wife suffered severe head injuries after their Toyota Fortuner collided with a lorry along Jalan Inagus here on Monday.

The 64-year-old man, who was behind the wheel, died on the spot following the 9.30am accident.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said firefighters rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 10.02am, and found the couple trapped in their seats.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and the body was handed over to police for further action.

“The 58-year-old woman was seriously injured and sent to the Semporna Hospital,” he said, adding the 58-year-old lorry driver escaped with light injuries and was sent to the Tawau Hospital.

Semporna police chief Superintendent Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said initial investigation revealed the man had lost control of his vehicle before it veered into the opposing lane and crashed into the oncoming lorry.

He added that the couple was on the way to Tawau from Semporna.

“The vehicle spun after the collision while the lorry ended up in a ditch,” he said, adding the road was wet due to rain.