Sabah to strengthen integrity in civil service

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): The Sabah State Government is committed to implementing initiatives to enculturation and strengthen integrity in the civil service, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the organising of KITA 2023 (Integrity, Administration and Anti-Corruption Convention) is a premier initiative that carries the enabler towards excellence in the state administrative system based on integrity, accountability and transparency.

Hence, the five main strategies that have been outlined to implement the initiatives of enculturing and strengthening the integrity which is firstly through the commitment of higher management.

“The State government leadership prioritises on the principle of integrity, accountability and transparency which can be seen through support from the higher management in ensuring this state rises as a pioneer, leader and benchmark in GIA (Governance, Integrity and Anti-corruption) management.”

“Secondly, to strengthen awareness on the importance of risk assessment in the organisation. The management of corruption risk is implemented at every agency to raise understanding and awareness among officers so there is responsibility in every action and authority given.

“Thirdly, to strengthen control steps to curb the risks and threats of integrity issues, corruption, misappropriation and power abuse.

“The fourth is effectiveness of monitoring and enforcement in ensuring adherence by all stakeholders in an organisation at all Sabah State Government agencies and fifth, empowerment of training and pure values communication in ensuring understanding and expertise of government officers in stopping integrity and corruption issues,” he said at the launch of the convention at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Monday.

Hajiji said that the Sabah Government under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap policy is working hard to restore and re-develop the State economy, as well as ensure the state government delivery system becomes more efficient, transparent, swift and agile.

He added that to achieve the aim, the State Government needs civil servants that are dedicated, disciplined and possess integrity in carrying the responsibilities given.

“In Sabah, the State Government has mapped the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap as a foundation with the intention of bringing the image of inclusivity, shared ownership, unity and responsibility of every citizen to succeed in the state’s development agenda.

“The fourth enabler in the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan 2021-2025 is Excellence in Governance with integrity. The value of integrity is the basis and main requirement in achieving the mission and vision which has been targeted.

For this purpose, governance excellence can be achieved through four main strategies, i.e. Improving the anti-corruption agenda; The application of pure values and the best work ethics; Strengthening the check and balance mechanism and the development of organisational anti-corruption tools,” he said.

KITA 2023, which carries the theme “Integrity at the Core of Civil Services”, is the aspiration of the State Government and expressed by the Chief Minister during the Sabah Integrity Day 2022 celebration.

“Even more interestingly, KITA 2023 became the pride of the Sabah state government as the official host with exclusive rights as an organiser. This status makes the state of Sabah a pioneer, leader and benchmark in GIA management in Malaysia,” said Hajiji.

He added that not to be left out, anti-corruption awareness education is developed for all ages and further strengthens the agenda of promoting as well as educating the community about noble values and building commendable personalities.

“I hope that all relevant initiatives can be implemented well and effectively so as to be able to provide benefits and direct returns to the people,” he said, adding that strengthening integrity is an important component in preserving a culture of integrity.

Hajiji said that the state government has implemented the ‘Minggu Integriti’ initiative involving 10 ministries and the Chief Minister’s Department.

Also present at the event were Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dato Seri Azam Baki and Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong.