Sarawak youths give their take on Budget 2024

KUCHING (Oct 15): Budget 2024 presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday has generated considerable interest and discussion among Malaysian youths.

These young adults are eager to see measures that not only address their immediate financial challenges but also pave the way for a promising future.

The Borneo Post spoke to several young working adults to gain insights into their concerns and gauge their understanding of the Budget.

Lecturer Nurhafeezha Ali, 33, highlighted the paramount need to safeguard the welfare of the people.

“I’m more interested in protecting the welfare of the people, including subsidies on basic necessities,” she said.

She also commended the expansion of the community drumming programme in Sarawak as well as the Payung Rahmah programme, which will aid in managing essential expenses.

She also expressed her satisfaction with the government’s commitment to offering MySTEP appointees access to a development skills program under MyFuture Jobs.

“Aside from this, the provision of RM5 million for community colleges nationwide can be utilised to enhance skills through lifelong learning.”

For senior marketing executive Catohrinner Joyce Guri, 34, Budget 2024 has raised concerns about the current economic situation which appears to be precarious.

“The cost of goods rises while salaries in the private sector remain unchanged,” she said.

She underscored the significance of homeownership for young working individuals and voiced her concern that the prevailing economic instability may thwart their home-buying aspirations.

“Therefore, I’m hopeful that the government will consider establishing a financing programme for those who want to build their own house rather than buy one,” she added.

Catohrinner acknowledged that the budget appears to address people’s needs but stressed the importance of rigorous monitoring.

“It’s essential to monitor the budget’s implementation to ensure that the intended beneficiaries receive the benefits they deserve.”

Hassnal Hakim, a 32-year-old communication and legal officer, said one his main concerns is on the cost of living.

“It’s essential to comprehend how the budget addresses this issue, whether measures like subsidies, incentives or price controls can alleviate the financial burden on individuals and families,” he said.

Hassnal also hoped for clarity on the impact the increase in the Sales and Services Tax (SST) will have on his daily expenses.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Lusat Juk, a 36-year-old officer at the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development, said he was glad to note the strong emphasis on cost of living issues in the budget.

“As a working youth, I’m thankful for the budget presented by the Prime Minister, especially in regards to essentials like food and beverages as well as transportation and communication. These are crucial for me,” he said.