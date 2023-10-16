STU: Give S’wak schools fair share of Budget 2024 education funds

KUCHING (Oct 16): The RM58.7 billion allocation for education under Budget 2024 should be distributed fairly to ensure that all schools across the country benefit from the funds, said Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Kullin Djayang.

He said the distribution of the allocation should also be seriously monitored to avoid any leakage of funds that would affect the construction of schools and maintenance projects.

“STU views seriously that Sarawak should receive its fair share of the allocation for education especially when the state is lagging behind Peninsular Malaysia in terms of facilities and infrastructure particularly in rural areas.

“We take note of the Ministry of Education’s aspiration to achieve education equality and to bridge the learning gap between urban and rural students and as such, we hope to see this aspiration fulfilled and that it is not just political talk,” he said in a statement.

Kullin said in Sarawak, there are 351 schools which have been listed as dilapidated up until 2023.

“According to Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying, a total of 33 schools have been approved for upgrading projects from 2021 to 2023.

“However, there are still many schools in Sarawak’s interiors that have yet to be repaired. The dilapidated condition had even led many teachers to try and repair their quarters themselves and some had to live in rented houses due to the poor condition of the teachers’ quarters,” he said.

He also pushed for the government to look into providing stronger internet connectivity in Sarawak’s rural areas to make the learning process smoother for students and teachers.

On a separate matter, Kullin thanked the government for the interim payment of RM2,000 under Budget 2024 for civil servants Grade 56 and below as well as those appointed under contract while the government is reviewing the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

The RM58.7 billion allocation for education under Budget 2024 marked an increase from the RM55.2 billion set aside in the previous Budget.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the Budget in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday said of the figure, RM1.9 billion will be allocated towards upgrading and maintaining schools throughout the country.

He said this included RM930 million for upgrading works on dilapidated buildings and facilities at 450 schools with 185 projects in Sarawak and 155 projects in Sabah.

He also said that RM2.5 billion has been allocated for the construction of 26 new schools including SMK Baie in Sarawak and SMK Laya-Laya in Sabah.