Teenage girl among five nabbed in major drug bust in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 16): A 17-year-old girl was among five individuals arrested on suspicion of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate, in connection with the seizure of 42.2kg of drugs from a hotel here on Oct 12.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the arrests were carried out during the fourth series of Ops Tapis Khas, running from Oct 10 to 12.

Moreover, he said the operation led to the arrest of two women and three men, aged between 17 and 22, who were apprehended separately at two locations here: Bintawa and Stutong.

He said the series marked one of the most successful operations in Sarawak.

“The arrests resulted in the confiscation of 42.2kg of drugs, said to be methamphetamine, worth RM1.4 million, from a hotel at Jalan Nanas here.

“A car, valued at RM50,000, was also seized during the operation,” he said during a press conference on Ops Tapis Khas, at the Sarawak Contingent police headquarters here today.

He said the modus operandi involved the suspects receiving the drugs from their suppliers in Peninsular Malaysia, transported to Kuching via flights and intended for the markets in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a penalty of the death sentence or life imprisonment, upon conviction.

It is informed that all suspects are currently on remand until this Oct 20, under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Adding on, Mohd Azman said one of the suspects had two prior drug-related records under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, as well as one criminal record under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

On Ops Tapis Khas Series 4, the Sarawak police chief said it was simultaneously launched nationwide by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) Bukit Aman, running from Oct 10 to 12.

For Sarawak, he said the operation involved 237 police officers and personnel, anc covering mobile ports, People’s Housing Projects (PPRTs), settlements, farms and fishing villages.

During the operation, a total of 290 individuals were detained and examined.

Out of this number, 278 individuals (252 men and 26 women, aged 15 to 63) were arrested for various drug-related offences.

In the operation, a total of 42.5kg of various types of drugs were seized, estimated to be worth RM1,452,258.50. The confiscated items included 42,498.16 grams of methamphetamine and 2.65 grams of marijuana.

Additionally, legal action was taken under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, where assets valued at RM51,600 were seized, including cash amounting to RM1,600 and a vehicle valued at RM50,000.

Throughout Ops Tapis Khas, conducted in January, February, July and October this year, 1,332 individuals had been arrested for various drug offences, and 85.17kg of various drugs were seized.

Mohd Azman called upon the public to report information related to drug distribution in their communities, by calling the NCID hotline 012-208 7222.