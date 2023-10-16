Tengku Zafrul: Malaysia monitoring Middle East conflict, little impact on trade for now

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): Malaysia is monitoring the Israel-Palestine conflict closely, especially to see if it would spread to other countries, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

“In terms of trade, the impact on Malaysia is small, but we are monitoring to see if (the conflict) would escalate and spread to other countries.

“At the same time, we are preparing for any eventualities,” he told Bloomberg News when asked if Malaysia is monitoring the conflict in Middle East.

Earlier on, Tengku Zafrul spoke about Malaysia’s Budget 2024, especially the government’s drive for fiscal responsibilities as well as its move to attract quality investments into the country.

During the tabling of Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim proposed that the government pledge RM10 million to the newly launched Palestine Humanitarian Fund under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, also urged companies and the public to participate in the name of justice and humanity.

“Recent developments in the Gaza Strip have become increasingly critical as Israel has imposed a harsh and cruel blockade on Gaza’s residents and has been forcefully attempting to displace them to the southern part of the peninsula,” he said. – Bernama